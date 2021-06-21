The town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting was standing room only on Monday as town citizens showed up in support of the Unicoi Police Department.
Many of the concerned citizens voiced their support of town of Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle and his team during the meeting.
“We can’t afford to lose our police department,” said town resident Amanda Galleher. “My thing is, if we have to pay Unicoi County, we may as well be paying here and know that we’re going to get the help we need.”
Vice Mayor Roger Cooper also spoke during the meeting and said he wanted to dispel rumors that he was not in support of the police department.
“This goes toward a comment made by someone,” said Cooper. “I have worked with and done more to support our town’s police department than the previous administration and any member of this board here.”
Cooper also debunked a rumor that the Unicoi Police Department was self-sufficient.
“The current budget for the year we’re in, we appropriate $174,000 to the police department,” said Cooper. “In this coming year’s budget, we’ve got $192,455. I try to look at the grant and revenue money from the police department and the courts, and it’s gotten up to about $58,000. So, if you look at it, we’re gonna be putting in about $134,000 in the police department. So whoever started that little rumor is incorrect. It’s false.”
Also during the meeting, the board voted unanimously to amend the proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year on its second reading to include a $10,000 raise for Slagle. Slagle’s salary had originally been budgeted at $43,000, however, Cooper made a motion to raise it to $53,000.
“At $53,000 a year, I’m a money cruncher, if you take 60 hours a week and multiply it times four and multiply it by 12, you get 2,880 hours,” said Galleher. “If you divide the 2,880 hours by 53,000 even, that’s $18 an hour. Even at 53, the people at Walmart are making more than him.”
The budget, with the amended police chief’s salary, passed the second reading unanimously.
Slagle and Eli Bare, a public information officer with the department, were also given awards during the meeting. Slagle was given the heroic lifesaving award after assisting with a life-threatening motor vehicle crash earlier in June.
“I just want to acknowledge that you went above and beyond,” said Mayor Kathy Bullen to Slagle. “You went above and beyond. This person, I think likelihood of survivability was very low, but you and maybe a coworker were able to maintain him with some life-support efforts.”
Bare was recognized for his volunteer service with the department.
“Eli is one of the finest young men around these days,” Bullen said. “He has brought a lot of kindness and sense of service to the town of Unicoi. He has been volunteering as an auxiliary officer just pretty much since the police department got started.”
The next town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting is July 19 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.