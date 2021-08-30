The town of Unicoi Police Department is serving the community in a different way than usual Saturday.
The department is hosting a Cookout with the Cops on Sept. 4 at Unicoi Elementary School. The free event will feature food, music and family-friendly activities such as vehicle and K-9 displays and a variety of games.
“A lot of times when the community deals with law enforcement or any type of public service it’s usually not in the best of circumstances,” said town of Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle. “I wanted to kind of change that.”
The Unicoi County High School Students Against Drunk Driving Club and Unicoi County First Responder Support Team will be at the event alongside local public service organizations, such as Unicoi County Emergency Medical Services, Unicoi County Search and Rescue, Unicoi Volunteer Fire and Rescue and other local law enforcement agencies.
“I think that’s a big thing with law enforcement nowadays,” said Slagle. “Everybody’s gotta get out there and talk to each other, not just in bad situations, and that’ll hopefully make us more approachable.”
The Cookout with the Cops event will run from noon-4 p.m. and is open to all members of the community, and while the goal of the event is to foster positive relationships between the police department and community members, Slagle said having a good time is an important part of it.
“Music and food is always good,” said Slagle.