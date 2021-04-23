The Town of Unicoi cut the ribbon Friday on its new custom-built, tree-studded playground at the Pinnacle Trail head.
Jack’s Natural Playground is the town’s only official public playground, and features a cabin with lookout decks, a swinging bridge, slanted climbing walls, a slide and more.
“This is a beautiful playground and we hope many, many people will come and enjoy the outdoors, bring their picnic — there are picnic tables — and have some wonderful family time here and build some beautiful memories,” Mayor Kathy Bullen said.
Jack’s Natural Playground was designed and built by town maintenance department technicians Tony Street and Danny Coffee. The two came up with the concept design of the playground, then built it from scratch.
“We wanted to build a little Appalachian-style cabin on stilts, and that’s where it started, and it kind of just went from there,” said Street. “And of course the internet, google and Pinterest helps too.”
Street said the pair enjoyed working on the playground, and he hopes they can expand it in the future — possibly with a play version of the fire tower located at the top of the Pinnacle Trail.
“It was an honor that we were chosen, and they had enough faith in us and respect in us to let us run with it,” said Street.
The playground was funded by a $20,000 state grant obtained by the Unicoi County Health Department through the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Primary Prevention.
“It’s another great opportunity for the community to have a place to play and be active,” said Ashley Davies, the healthy development coordinator for the northeast region.
The project was completely funded by the grant, and the town’s only necessary financial investment was the time of the maintenance department technicians.
“We had the vision for this particular space, but it has turned out even better than expected,” said Michelle Ramsey, the Unicoi County Health Department director.
Former town Mayor Johnny Lynch, who was a big supporter of the playground during his time as mayor, said he especially liked the name of the playground, as it paid respects to late Unicoi resident Jack Snider, who donated the land to the town.
“It’s just great to see it come together,” said Lynch.
Jack’s Natural Playground will be open to visitors each day from sunrise to sunset.