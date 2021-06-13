Get the popcorn ready, because Friday is movie night in Unicoi.
The town of Unicoi will host its first free drive-in movie of the summer on Friday, June 18, at the Tourist Information Center. The Movies in the Park series, which played one free movie per month during June, July and August, was moved from the Bogart-Bowman Cabin to the Tourist Information Center, where the event became a drive-in, last year due to COVID-19.
“The drive-ins were such a hit last year that we’ve decided to keep that format,” Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton said. “Parking is easier, concessions are more accessible and the entire experience of a drive-in was something the kids really enjoyed.”
Friday’s movie will be the 2014 Disney film “Maleficent.” The Clinchfield Caboose housed at the Tourist Information Center will support the screen, while audio will be played through FM radio and outdoor speakers.
“I can say that the movie is a newer Disney favorite that tells the untold story of an iconic villain,” Shelton said. “It really turns the whole story upside down and teaches us not to judge a book by the cover.”
The movie is free to attend. Concessions will be sold from the Doug Hopson Pavillion beginning at 8 p.m., and the movie will begin at 9. Attendees may watch the movie from inside their vehicles or bring camping chairs to sit closer to the screen. Movies will also be shown on July 16 and Aug. 6.
“People have already shown us that they’re ready to get back out and enjoy community events again,” Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen said. “So we’re looking forward to bringing back our summer movie series that families really seem to love.”
For more information, visit the town’s Facebook page or its website at www.unicoitn.net. An event map may also be viewed on the town’s website.