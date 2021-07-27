The town of Unicoi is inviting kids to splash into the new school year at their Back-2-School Blowout on Aug. 6.
The Back-2-School Blowout will begin at 7 p.m. at the Unicoi Visitor’s Center. The luau-themed event will feature a slip-n-slide, water shooters, a crazy sprinkler, a water balloon war and an inflatable obstacle course. Following the water fun, an island-themed disney movie will begin.
“This will be the perfect end to summer,” said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton. “We’ve added a few new items this year, like the inflatable obstacle course, and we’ve redesigned the slip-n-slide to have just a little more slope than when we debuted it two years ago.”
The water activities begin at 7 p.m., and end when the movie begins at 9 p.m. Hot dogs, nachos and cheese, chips, candy and drinks will be available for purchase under the Doug Hopson Pavillion.
The Unicoi County Hospital and Unicoi County Public Library will be at the event with activities and freebies, as well as information on programs for children. The Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department will also be present to ensure the safety of guests and to give tours of their fire truck.
Parking will be in a drive-in movie format in the Mountain Harvest Kitchen parking lot, and the screen will be supported by the caboose. The movie can be viewed drive-in style from inside a car, or guests may bring blankets and chairs and view the movie from outside their vehicle.
The Back-2-School Blowout is sponsored by Ambrosound, Unicoi Walmart, Reinhart Food Service, Maple Grove Restaurant, Erwin Apparel, Erwin Record, Unicoi County Hospital and Unicoi County Public Library and the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information on the event or for the title of the movie, visit ExploreUnicoi.com or the Town of Unicoi on Facebook. To speak to a coordinator, contact Patricia Bennett at (423) 735-0517 or email questions to recreationaide@unicoitn.net.