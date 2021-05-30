UNICOI — Clutterbugs and bargain hunters rejoice, because it is yard sale time.
The town of Unicoi will host a community yard sale on Saturday, June 5, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.
“There will be plenty of bargains,” Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton said. “We always have a good turnout for our yard sales, but we think this one will be even bigger given that we’re only hosting one this year.”
Registration is open for those looking to clear out some of their household clutter, as well as for food trucks, and fresh fruit and handmade craft vendors.
“We discontinued the Farmers Market, which included a weekly yard sale,” Shelton said. “So we’re opening this yard sale up to anyone who wants to participate, kind of a one-day market that includes an array of items.”
Regular booth spaces are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis, while electricity spaces will be assigned underneath the Doug Hopson Pavillion at a cost of $15. Vendors can begin setting up at 7 a.m., and are asked to maintain their booths until 2 p.m.
For more information about the sale, or to register as a vendor, visit ExploreUnicoi.com, call 423-735-0517 or email recreationaide@unicoitn.net.