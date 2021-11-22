First responders in Unicoi are teaming up to make sure citizens in their town don’t go hungry this Christmas.
The Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department, Unicoi Police Department and town of Unicoi are working together to provide Christmas dinner to the town’s citizens through their Santa Squad food drive.
“We love helping with the Santa Squad,” Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle said. “We hope that it becomes a large community event. The fire department started this and we are excited to be able to help out. We love being able to have an impact in the community outside of our regular law enforcement duties.”
The Santa Squad food drive will serve 100 families who are residents of the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department’s district. Only 125 applications for the food drive will be printed, and the last 25 applicants will be added to a waiting list. Applications will become available at the Tourist Information Center beginning on Dec. 1 and must be submitted by Dec. 10.
The food will be distributed on Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Tourist Information Center’s Mountain Harvest Kitchen in a drive-thru format. Families will remain in their cars and food boxes will be brought to them by Santa Squad volunteers.
Citizens or businesses can make a monetary donation to the food drive through decorated donation jars located at Maple Grove, Jones Hardware, Wiseman’s Clothing and Shoes and the Tourist Information Center, or by contacting the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department via email at unicoisecretary@gmail.com.
“The Santa Squad is fast becoming a tradition in the town of Unicoi,” Mayor Kathy Bullen said. “We are looking forward to a wonderfully successful event this year with food for families in our community.”
For more information about the food drive, visit www.unicoitn.net.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.