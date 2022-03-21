The town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to commit $325,000 toward three Unicoi County School System capital projects during its meeting on Monday.
Unicoi County Schools Director John English addressed the board about the three projects — a new gymnasium at Unicoi Elementary School, new tennis courts and a new track.
“All three of these items are things that we absolutely, I feel, owe our students,” English said. “We owe them a nice gymnasium or a gymnasium where they don’t have to worry about the safety. We owe any student who wants to participate in tennis or track a surface and facility where they don‘t have to go out of the county to practice and are able to have home matches.”
The total projected cost of the three projects is roughly $5.2 million. The school system has $2.8 million of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding it received set aside for the projects.
Of the three projects, the Unicoi Elementary School gymnasium renovation is the top priority for the school system. The projected cost of renovating the gym alone is $3.6 million.
“It’s one of those things I’ve said to people that it’s not a luxury item for us,” English said. “It is a necessity that we replace that gym. It is a true safety concern. Our architects have talked to us about within the next couple years you could truly be looking at the stability of the floors and walls.”
The board voted unanimously to commit the funds for the projects. The money will come from the town’s American Rescue Act Plan funding.
“We will not have to raise taxes for these projects if we can get the commitment on these givings,” Alderman Judy Ray said.
The Unicoi County School System received a $325,000 commitment from the town of Erwin toward the three projects in February. The school system’s next step will be to approach the Unicoi County Commission for the remainder of the funding needed to move forward on the projects.
Also during the meeting, town attorney Lois Shults-Davis was recognized by the board for her service to the town. Shults-Davis announced her resignation at the end of the February’s board meeting. It will take effect at the end of March.
“I just wanted to again express to you all how much I appreciate having had the opportunity to be town attorney,” Shults-Davis said.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting will take place on April 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.