UNICOI — The town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to table a reconsideration of an engineering study of Paddle Creek Road on Monday.
The study, which was approved unanimously by the board during its Feb. 18 meeting, was set to be conducted by Tysinger, Hampton and Partners Inc. at a cost of $25,500.
“Paddle Creek has been studied by the state,” Alderman Wanda Ratliff said. “It’s been studied by our county road superintendent and there’s no simple solution. It has a lot of complications.”
Ratliff said the cost of the repairs to the road would be too high for the town to afford, and widening the road to where it meets Carter County could potentially be dangerous.
“There’s more traffic on it than you think, and this is only a study,” Vice Mayor Roger Cooper said. “This isn’t any spending of money to shovel dirt or rock. It’s just ‘What can we do in the future?’ It’s not saying we’re gonna do it today or tomorrow. It’s saying ‘What will it look like when we have to do it?’”
The study was tabled on a 3-2 vote. Mayor Kathy Bullen suggested the board meet for a work session focusings specifically on road repairs in the town.
The board also voted 3-2 to approve a resolution that would allow bids on an amphitheater grant project in the town.
“If we’re counting nickels, we better start counting nickels right here because this thing can easily be another $75,000 that’s not in any budget,” Alderman Judy Ray said.
The biggest concerns with accepting proposals were a lack of adequate parking, as well as the cost of maintenance, events and event cleanup. While taking bids would not commit the town to accepting one, Ray said the lack of seriousness about accepting the bids could damage the town’s credibility with the bidders.
“If I don’t mean to try on that dress and wear it and buy it, I’m not even gonna take it off the rack,” Ray said.
The board also approved a resolution in support of the Drug Dealer Liability Act Lawsuit, and heard from the Unicoi County Public Library and Unicoi Volunteer Fire and Rescue concerning budget requests. The board will meet again on May 17 at 5:30 p.m.