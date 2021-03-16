The town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on Monday night to table an ordinance that would regulate noise and disorderly conduct.
“This isn’t in reaction to anything that has been going on or has been happening,” said Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “It is proactive as we move forward in the town.”
The ordinance would make disorderly conduct with the intent to cause public annoyance or harm a Class C misdemeanor and would allow law enforcement to intervene. The ordinance would also prohibit noise that is considered unreasonably loud, disturbing or unnecessary noise within town limits.
Vice Mayor Roger Cooper made the motion to table the ordinance after calling the language within it outdated.
“The bottom line is this is very outdated,” Cooper said.“It doesn’t suit our rural community. We just need more time to take a look at it and really figure what we need.”
The ordinance would prohibit blowing horns, excessively loud radios and phonographs, yelling, loud pets and vehicles, whistles, building operations, loading and unloading, noises to attract attention, loudspeakers and amplifiers and noises near hospitals, schools and churches between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
“We really need to put this off and get time to go through this and really look at what’s going on, because you get into (section) H, building operations, folks, you’re losing some rights if we approve this,” said Cooper.
Bullen said that the ordinance was meant to prevent nuisance noise, and law enforcement officers would not be seeking out offenders unless a complaint was made.
“The intent of this is to protect people from nuisance noise, it isn’t to go after people (or) looking for people,” said Bullen.
A motion to table the ordinance was made by Cooper and seconded by Alderman Judy Ray and was approved three to two. The ordinance will be subject to a future workshop.