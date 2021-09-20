The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to deny a rezoning request of 185 Golf Course Road during Monday night’s meeting.
The rezoning request would have taken the former Budget Inn property from R-1 low density residential to R-2 medium density residential. The owner of the property requested the rezoning in order to sell the property, but board members pointed out that any new owners would have to present a site plan before the property could be rezoned. The rezoning request was previously denied by the planning commission.
“I personally went down there this afternoon and there is broken glass all over the parking lot, grass growing in the parking lot, lots of the main windows are out, beds laying there for anyone to use, beds piled up, the swimming pool is full of debris covered up, nothing’s mowed,” said alderman Judy Ray. “I just can’t believe any of these neighbors would approve of what’s going on.”
Amendments to the town’s 2021-22 fiscal year budget were also approved on second reading during the meeting. The amendment adds $54,321 of local government direct appropriation grant funding to both the revenue and expenditure sides of the budget as well as $20,000 in invoices from repairs done at Mountain Harvest Kitchen.
Directly after the BMA meeting, the aldermen met in a Beer Board meeting to approve the beer permit application from Black Diamond Market #12. The permit application was approved unanimously with Mayor Kathy Bullen absent. The business is set to open on Oct. 18 at 5 a.m. and is located just off exit 32 along Interstate 26.
The next Unicoi BMA meeting is Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.