Mountain Harvest Kitchen became a subject of debate during the town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday.
The debate centered around the $122,000 allotted budget of Mountain Harvest Kitchen during discussion on the first reading of the town’s proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
“I’m totally agreeable with all the budget except the kitchen,” said Vice Mayor Roger Cooper.
Cooper said between the town’s general fund and the grants the town has received for the kitchen, the town has over $1.7 million invested in it.
“If you add the amount of money we’ve taken from the general fund, plus our grants, we have over $1.7 million in the kitchen, and I’ve been looking at, ‘what are we gaining?’ I don’t really see the value of the kitchen to the citizens of the town of Unicoi or Unicoi County to be exact,” said Cooper.
Mountain Harvest Kitchen was projected to begin turning a profit for the town after three years in operation, however, it has not done so.
“I think there is more agreement that the town is carrying quite a financial burden for the kitchen,” said Mayor Kathy Bullen. “I don’t think anybody is truly just tickled pink over that. It’s the situation that we’re in, we have found ourselves in.”
Bullen said she charged the Mountain Harvest Kitchen committee and manager to make changes and find funding outside the town, and also reached out to see about starting a culinary school in the kitchen in order to bring in more revenue. Bullen said closing the kitchen would require the town to repay grants it received to build it.
The Mountain Harvest Kitchen budget is roughly 4.5% of the town’s budget, and Bullen encouraged the aldermen to approve the budget despite concerns about the kitchen in order to move forward.
“There’s nothing in this budget that won’t allow any of the changes that have been discussed to be made concerning the kitchen after July 1,” said Bullen. “Budgets are budgets. They’re plans on how money is to be spent. Saying no to this budget puts the entire town on hold. In my opinion, it holds the town hostage.”
The board tied 2-2 on the first reading of the budget with one alderman absent. The next BMA meeting is scheduled for June 21 at 5:30 p.m.