The Town of Unicoi will “kick tires” and celebrate “Drive Your British Car Week” with a British car show on Saturday.
The Town of Unicoi and Appalachian British Car Society will host the British car show on May 29 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Tourist Infor-mation Center. The British car show will feature British cars of all different makes and models.
“This event is a part of national celebration that encourages British car owners to share their passion with the public,” said Town of Unicoi Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton.
Cars will be displayed in the Visitor’s Center parking lot. The event is free and open to the public.
“We have some beautiful automobiles to show off,” said ABCS member Ben Bailey. “We want people to see these cars the way we do and appreciate the fine craftsmanship.”
While the focus is on British cars, the show is open to all vintage vehicles, and there is no entrance fee.
“There are a lot of classic cars of all types in our region,” said Shelton. “And I think this is a great opportunity to bring car enthusiasts of all makes and models together to celebrate a shared love of automobiles and learn about each others’ interests.”
Participants can register online at ExploreUnicoi.com. For more information, contact the Tourist Information Center at (423) 735-0517 or email recreationaide@unicoitn.net.