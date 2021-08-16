The town of Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a budget amendment during its meeting Monday night that included some parts of last month’s failed amendment.
The budget amendment included adding $54,321 of local government direct appropriation grant funding to both the revenue and expenditure side of the budget. The addition of the funds to the budget was brought up in a budget amendment during July’s BMA meeting, but the amendment died due to a lack of motion. Invoices from repairs done at Mountain Harvest Kitchen last year were also included in Monday’s amendment.
“Two of the things in this budget amendment were core items in a budget amendment last month that was not approved,” said town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen. “One of those things is still in there, and that is the addition of $54,000 that came in from the state.”
The board also voted 3-2 to schedule a BMA work session to discuss a potential noise ordinance for the town. A noise ordinance was previously brought before the board during its March meeting but was called outdated by some board members and was tabled. Aldermen Debbie Bennett and Wanda Radford requested the work session to improve the ordinance and bring it back before the board.
“I have always been for a noise ordinance,” said Bennett. “I deal with that on a regular basis and I think it gives law enforcement a little more leverage if they’re called and we’ve got people at two or three o’clock in the morning shooting fireworks or shooting off guns that go on for hours and hours on end.”
Alderman Judy Ray, who voted to table the ordinance back in March, expressed her disagreement with having a noise ordinance at all.
“I just think we need to think really long and hard before we start putting limitations,” said Ray. “We are a rural community. We don’t even have a sidewalk in our community.”
The board also considered allowing the town of Unicoi Police Department to add the town’s own police department radio frequency. A motion to approve was made by Bullen but died due to a lack of a second. Currently, the town is using the Sheriff’s Department frequency.
Town of Unicoi Chief of Police Andy Slagle and Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin explained the need for the frequency going forward.
“That way when we go to the major updating of the communications, probably first of the year, Unicoi can slide right in and be able to have the updated communications and not have to pay the higher costs its gonna cost to do it with,” said Erwin.
Erwin estimated that the total cost of the frequency and equipment would come to $20,000. Vice Mayor Roger Cooper explained that the town was only two months into their 2021-22 fiscal year budget and nothing had been budgeted for the frequency. Mayor Bullen pointed out that the town would be receiving funding through the American Protection Plan.
“This is public safety,” said Bullen. “It’s the safety of our citizens and improving communication between all of our first responders. This is public safety.”
The next town of Unicoi BMA meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.