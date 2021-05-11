The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to assist with fire line extensions on Nolichucky Avenue contingent upon whether funds from the American Rescue Plan Act could be used to pay for it.
Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County Chairman Lee Brown requested the town earmark up to $37,000 for the project out of the ARPA funds. The fire line extension would provide fire protection to six buildings and planned redevelopment, including the Capitol Theater and 107 N. Main Ave.
“The fire line extension cost, that’s something that developers did not anticipate, and then we think back to the inconvenience that downtown business owners went through during the revitalization,” said Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County Chairman Lee Brown. “I think this would be a great gesture on behalf of the BMA if they could see fit to consider that. And all I need is just a commitment that you’ll earmark some of those funds up to $37,000 to do that.”
City Recorder Travis Bishop said clarification on what funds from the ARPA could and could not be spent on could come from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury by the end of the week.
John Corbin, who is in the process of renovating 107 N Main Ave., and Robert Fury, who recently purchased the Capitol Theater, addressed the BMA to talk about the importance of the fire line extension to their renovation projects.
“Time is a little more of the essence for me just to get this thing moving forward, and this is the last little piece that I’m waiting on,” Corbin said.
The request was approved unanimously by the board. The next Erwin BMA meeting will take place in the Erwin Town Hall meeting room on May 24 at 5:30 p.m.