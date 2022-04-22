ELIZABETHTON — As the financial staff of the city of Elizabethton continues to work on developing the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, there was a bit of good news announced Friday.
Officials have determined that the amount of electricity the city’s electric department will have to purchase from the Tennessee Valley Authority will be more than one-third less than first projected.
After reviewing the city's electric budget on Friday morning, City Manager Daniel Estes said the staff found a calculation error and corrected it. The total projected increase in the purchase of electricity for the next fiscal year will be $2,178,000.
The incorrect projection of $3.5 million was reported to the Elizabethton City Council during its first budget workshop Thursday.
The increase is caused by the inflated costs for fuel that TVA must pay, costs that are passed on to its customers.
While customers are charged more, Elizabethton Electric receives no financial benefit from the fuel cost adjustments, but in this case, the annual cost will be more than a third less than first projected.