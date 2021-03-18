The damaging thunderstorms that have pounded the South this week are a reminder that March is the beginning of the spring tornado season.
And while severe storms can spawn tornadoes at any time of the year, March has proven to be a particularly deadly time in Tennessee.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a total of 1,248 tornadoes touching down in the United States during 2020, including a strong EF-3 tornado in March of that year that began in western Davidson County and moved eastward for more than 60 miles through Wilson and Smith counties.
The tornado left a massive path of destruction that killed five people and injured 220 others.
Tornado strength in the United States is estimated on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are considered weak. EF-2 and EF-3 twisters are classified as strong. EF-4 and EF-5 winds at 166 to 234 mph and above are considered violent.
Three EF-2 and one EF-3 category tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down in Northeast Tennessee in early May 2011, killing 10 people in Greene, Washington and Johnson counties.
The American Red Cross is urging Tennesseans to familiarize themselves with their community’s tornado warning system. Many areas use outdoor sirens, while others rely on phone apps and other online notifications.
NOAA Weather Radio is also a good way to keep abreast of tornado alerts and warnings in your area. The Red Cross also offers free emergency apps that can be downloaded at redcross.org/apps.
Seek shelter when a tornado warning is issued. The best shelter is usually the lowest level of a permanent structure (a mobile home or car will not suffice).
If a cellar or basement is not available, go to a closet or another interior room. It’s best to put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.
Those who live in mobile homes should plan to take shelter at a family member or friend’s house during a tornado warning.
When a tornado warning is issued, the American Red Cross also recommends you:
• Bring your animals indoors.
• If you are outside, look for the nearest option for safe shelter, such as a basement, storm shelter or sturdy building.
• Stay away from bridges and highway overpasses.
After the tornado has passed:
• Keep listening to NOAA Weather Radio and local authorities for updated information.
• If you are trapped in a structure, cover your mouth to avoid breathing dust. Try to send a text, bang on a pipe or wall, or use a whistle instead of shouting.
• Stay clear of fallen power lines or broken utility lines.
• Do not enter damaged buildings until the are declared safe.
• Save your phone calls for emergencies. Use text messaging or social media to communicate with family and friends.
• Be careful during clean-up, and wear thick-soled shoes, long pants and work gloves.