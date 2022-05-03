ELIZABETHTON — For several months the Landfill Committee of the Carter County Commission has been discussing the possible purchase of land bordering the landfill in order to expand the demolition landfill on the site. After hearing from Kim Raia, environmental consultant with the County Technical Assistance Service of the University Institute for Public Service, the committee has set a different priority.
Raia told the committee on Monday night that the replacement of the landfill’s transfer station should be a bigger priority. The committee had previously been informed by landfill director Benny Lyons that the concrete floor and been worn so thin by the heavy equipment pushing the household garbage off the floor and into garbage trailers for final transport to large regional landfills. Raia told the committee that the remaining life of the transfer station is near its end and it will take years to complete the process to get a new transfer station up and running.
Raia also told the committee that expanding the current demolition site was a lower priority, or the expansion could be avoided by running the demolition material through the transfer station. She said that the demolition site could be used conservatively, with it possibly reserved for county use after a flood or other disaster.
Committee member Ginger Holdren said “my fear is that if we don’t have a demolition landfill, the county is going to start looking trashy.”
Committee member Sonja Culler asked Lyons what major pieces of equipment would be needed if the county extended the life of the demolition site. Lyons quickly listed costly pieces of heavy equipment that would need to be replaced. There was also the need to purchase additional land and Raia said there would still be costs for the permitting of the landfill expansion.
Culler moved that the county begin looking for a suitable engineer to begin plans for a new transfer station. Her motion was unanimously approved by the committee. With the vote, the committee will now make the recommendation to the full county commission at its next meeting May 16.
In other matters, the committee also met as the Highway Committee. Several neighbors on the Old Milligan Highway addressed the committee on the poor condition along the area where it goes from Emmanuel Christian Seminary to the intersection with the Milligan Highway. The neighbors said the rest of the Old Milligan Highway is in good shape after the Carter County Highway Department repaved it.
County Highway Superintendent Roger Colbaugh said the part of the road that the neighbors want repaved is .2 miles long and would cost about $20,000 to repave, but he said he could not do it because it was not a county road. County Attorney Josh Hardin said it was a public road, but not included on the county road list. The Carter County Highway Department cannot legally work on roads that are not on the county list.
Colbaugh said the county road ends where Elizabethton has annexed the land on both sides of the Old Milligan Highway. Colbaugh said that while the city annexed the land on both sides of the road, it did not annex the road, so the city does not maintain it.
Committee member Mark Tester made a motion for the county to adopt the road. The motion was unanimously approved by the committee and it will now go to the County Commission.