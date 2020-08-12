ELIZABETHTON — The recent increase in cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has led the Elizabethton City Council to once again hold its meetings remotely.
The meetings were held remotely a few months ago, but reverted back to regular meetings held in the Council Chambers of City Hall last month.
The next meeting will be tonight at 6 p.m and will be exclusively a remote meeting. As with the previous remote meetings, Zoom will provide the platform for the meeting. The meeting will be made available live online to the public. The Zoom program provides viewers and listeners with an opportunity to participate in the meeting during the time for public speaking.
The web address for the Zoom meeting is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89670378681. The meeting can also be accessed by telephone at: 1 646 558 8656, and entering Meeting ID: 896 7037 8681. The phone connection also provides listeners with the opportunity to speak during the public hearing section of the meeting.
The meeting will be recorded for the municipal archives.