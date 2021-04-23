On March 10, 2019, Noah Cook was diagnosed with cancer: T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.
Cook, a junior at Science Hill High School, is now in remission and is finishing up his final treatments over the next few months. As he's gone through treatment, Cook has managed to maintain a more than 4.0 GPA.
Over the course of his diagnosis, Cook has formed a tight bond with former Toppers assistance coach and guidance counselor Benny Tolley, who is himself a two-time cancer survivor. Tolley retired a couple of years ago and now works as a student ambassador at Science Hill.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to get to know Noah," Tolley said. "He has been an incredible inspiration to so many people in our school and community. I hope that I portrayed half of the positive vibes that he has and that he continues to have during my battle.
"Battling his cancer didn’t bother him nearly as much as not being able to walk through the doors of Science Hill and perform his best in his classes."
The Press recently asked Cook about his diagnosis and how his relationship with Tolley has guided him through it.
How did you meet Benny Tolley, and how has he helped mentor you through your diagnosis?
I first met Coach Tolley over the phone while I was living in Memphis for treatment, and he helped me plan my classes for my sophomore year. When I came back to school midway through my sophomore year, he was no longer my counselor, but made it a point to check on me every day (I was still very, very weak at the time). He is the nicest, most genuine person who I know and will always be there for me when I need him. I trust him with my life, and his friendship means the world to me.
How has being diagnosed with cancer affected your day-to-day life?
Being diagnosed with cancer instantly changed every aspect of my life. I now constantly have to plan every week around chemotherapy, maintain my grades, even when I have to miss school. I also have to go to school and my job, even when I’m sick from chemotherapy, remember to take my pills every morning and night, and constantly be on alert for any signs of a bad reaction to treatment.
What advice do you have for other kids who are grappling with cancer?
Cancer sucks and there is nothing fun about treatment, but don’t admit defeat and let cancer rule your life. Don’t become a victim to your circumstances. Strive every day to regain your strength, independence and endurance. You will never get better by sitting around feeling sorry for yourself. You will only get better with a determined mindset.
What’s your favorite thing to do outside of school?
Outside of school, I enjoy working at my job at Buttermilk Sky Pie, fishing and hanging out with my friends.
What are your favorite subjects, and what do you want to do after your graduate?
My favorite subjects are history, math, criminal justice and construction. After I graduate, I plan to attend the University of Tennessee.