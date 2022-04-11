The Erwin Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Todd Wilcox to serve as the town’s city recorder during their meeting Monday.
Wilcox previously served for five years on the Unicoi County Commission before resigning in November, citing a promotion at his work that made him unable to attend regularly scheduled commission meetings.
“In my opinion, (Wilcox) possesses the total package,” said Erwin Mayor Glenn White. “He’s a well-educated, professional person and I feel he will be very successful in this position.
Wilcox was nominated by White and the nomination was seconded by Alderman Mickey Hatcher. The appointment was approved unanimously with Vice Mayor Mark LaFever absent.
“I’m very grateful and humbled at the BMA’s decision of appointing me as the next town recorder,” said Wilcox. “The post of town recorder is a great responsibility, but it’s also a great opportunity to demonstrate all I have learned and how capable I am.”
Wilcox will replace current interim city recorder Doris Hensley, who was appointed in October after the resignation of former city recorder Travis Bishop.
Also during the meeting, the board approved the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone property located between Gay Street and Union Street to allow 12 apartment units to be built.
The motion to approve the rezoning was approved unanimously, with LaFever absent.
During the meeting the board also recognized Erwin Public Works Director Tim Bailey for his service to the town. Bailey was recently the subject of a Tennessee Public Works Magazine spotlight.
“In all of the many instances I’ve asked Tim to look into an issue for an answer whether it be with our city government or our citizenry, I want this BMA to know that he has never let me down,” said White. “He is prompt, dedicated and a professional at what he does best, which is to serve this BMA and the citizens of our city.”
The next Erwin BMA meeting will be April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Erwin Town Hall.