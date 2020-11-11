Each Nov. 11, U.S. citizens tip our hats and honor our former armed services members for their devotion to this nation.
We do so by flying the American flag, offering veterans specials at restaurants, conducting ceremonies and posting thanks on social media — all appropriate gestures given the protections veterans offered to all of us.
But are we honoring our veterans with our personal behavior?
Veterans in part fought to protect the rights to free speech and assembly, as well as the right to choose our leaders without fear of reprisal. To be worthy of that service, we must treat those rights as gifts never to be sullied, disrespected or abused.
We are failing miserably in that regard.
Americans increasingly are corrupting those freedoms with reprehensible behavior. We tear each other apart on social media over simple disagreements about policy. We take to the streets armed with deadly weapons. We kill. We riot, loot and burn. We plot to kidnap governors and take over entire blocks of cities. We shove politics in each other’s faces with gargantuan yard signs and ugly rhetoric. We stop communicating with family, neighbors and friends.
Leading up to last week’s national elections, the embarrassing dysfunction around our divisions had reached a fever pitch. In the wake of the voting, things have not changed.
Neither side of the political divide is taking a higher path.
Patriotic Americans do not threaten each other with violence on social media. They do not vandalize or steal others’ property. They do not seek to stifle processes. They do not make unsubstantiated claims. By the same token, they do not dismiss legitimate concerns.
They do not gloat. They do not pout. They do not intimidate. They do not ordain themselves as the personal arbiters of truth. They do not bury themselves in a cocoon of like-mindedness.
No, patriotic Americans work together for solutions. They work through legal processes to settle disputes. They listen to differences of opinion and challenge them with respectful dialog.
That’s the citizenship for which our veterans fought.
On Veterans Day, Americans should hit the pause button. When we thank our veterans for their service, we must do so with pride in the ideals behind their sacrifices. Today is an opportunity for Americans to remember what this evolving experiment in self-governance is all about.
Honor our veterans by living up to our responsibilities as civil people. Honor ourselves by living that mantra every day.