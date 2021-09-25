ELIZABETHTON — One of Carter County’s busiest weekends winds down today with the final hours of Covered Bridge Days and the departure of the Overmountain Men after their gathering at Fort Watauga.
This marked the 241st anniversary of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals, with the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park parking lot filled to capacity at 1 p.m. for the annual highlight. That’s when re-enactors ford the Watauga River from the north bank to the south bank, pausing in the middle to fire a two-volley salute to mark the arrival of the patriot force under Col. William Campbell of Virginia. He was joining the Overmountain men under Col. John Sevier and Col. Isaac Shelby, who were already encamped at Sycamore Shoals.
The highlight of the Covered Bridge Days on Saturday included a much louder and bigger bang.
After the performance on the Covered Bridge Stage by country music star T.G. Sheppard, a fireworks show was fired from the Elk Avenue bridge. The day also marked the first Main Street Block Party, held in the third downtown block of East Elk Avenue, including the street’s first beer garden.
Today is the last day of the events, with activities scheduled at several locations.
The Gathering of Overmountain Men gets started at 10 a.m. at Fort Watauga in Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park when the re-enactment of “The Sword of the Lord and Gideon.” The sermon and prayer was presented by Presbyterian Minister Samuel Doak as the Overmountain Men prepared to head out of Sycamore Shoals on their way up to Roan Mountain.
From there they made their way over the Blue Ridge to attack the British loyalist forces led by Maj. Patrick Ferguson at the Battle of Kings Mountain.
That will be followed at 11 a.m. with an 18th century frontier worship service. Visitors are invited to join the families of the Watauga Settlement for a Sunday morning service held in the courtyard of Fort Watauga.
At noon, the re-eanctors will present “Every Seventh Man,” reflecting the tradition that every seventh man mustered at Fort Watauga was told to remain behind to defend the Watauga Settlement.
Other scheduled Gathering events:
• 1 p.m.: Historic interpreter Lisa Bennett will tell the story of gunpowder manufacturer Mary Patton, who made the powder taken by the Overmountain Men on their pursuit of Ferguson.
• 2 p.m.: “Irish Dancing on the Frontier.”
• 3 p.m.: The Colors will be retired and the park will be closed.
Things get started in downtown Elizabethton at 1 p.m.
The Elizabethton Children’s Business Fair will be held at the Covered Bridge Park until 4 p.m.
There will also be activity on Kids Island at 1 p.m. The inflatables in the green space on Edwards Island will be open to children from 1 to 6 p.m. At the Rotary Pavilion, children can meet with Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters from 1 to 2 p.m. From 2 to 3 p.m. there will be a magic show at the Rotary Pavilion, and from 3 to 6 p.m. there will be another popular foam party at the pavilion.
Music at the Covered Bridge Stage will start at 2 p.m. with One Church Worship, a collection of praise bands from local churches.
Sacred Harmony will take the stage at 4 p.m. This is a group with 15 years of experience in music ministry, with sold-out concerts across the nation.
There will also be a program with the Overmountain Men in Roan Mountain.
A walk to Yellow Mountain begins at 9 a.m. The group is expected to return by van at 3 p.m. A program will be presented at Roan Mountain State Park at 6 p.m.