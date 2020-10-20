301 mentors needed to help students in Northeast Tennessee
TnAchieves needs an additional 3,600 volunteer mentors across the state to support TN Promise applicants from the Class of 2021 ahead of its Dec. 4 deadline, according to a news release.
Washington County still needs 50 mentors and Sullivan County is in need of 111. Other area counties with remaining mentor needs include:
- Carter County — 41.
- Greene County — 55.
- Hancock County — 2.
- Hawkins County — 34.
- Johnson County — 8.
Mentors spend an hour a month assisting students as they transition from high school to college. In 2021, mentors will help virtually with the support of an online mentoring platform, tnAchieves CONNECT, which will allow mentors to remain engaged with their community while doing so safely from home and on their own schedule.
Potential mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to a background check.
For nformation or to apply, visit www.tnachieves.org or contact tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford at 309-945-3446 or tyler@tnAchieves.org.