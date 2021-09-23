ELIZABETHTON — The city government of Elizabethton was honored by the Tennessee Municipal League with the Excellence in Government Award on Tuesday. The award was presented to the city during the 81st Annual Conference of the Tennessee Mutual League, held in the Chattanooga Convention Center.
On Sept. 1, TML announced that Elizabethton would receive the award and several Elizabethton officials traveled to the annual conference to observe the presentation of the award. TML said the city received the Excellence in Government Award for several reasons, including renovations to the city’s downtown; upgrades to city infrastructure, emergency and public works equipment; and expansions and improvements to municipal parks and recreation facilities.
After TML announced Elizabethton would receive the award three weeks ago, Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander told the Johnson City Press “we have a great group from the city council, to the city manager, the finance director, and many other department heads. We have what I call the ‘Dream Team’ in city government and I am proud to be a part of it.”
The TML also complemented the officials and staff: “The combination of a forward-thinking mayor and council, a professional city manager, and hard work from an excellent city staff have helped Elizabethton achieve a wide variety of goals in recent years, many of which are set during the city’s annual strategic planning retreat. The strategic planning goals combined with a nearly unmatched commitment to successfully writing and utilizing grant funds has allowed the city to complete numerous projects for the betterment of the community.”
The TML cited several accomplishments. It listed the revitalization of the downtown area as one of the top accomplishments. It said the renovations led to several new business investments and an array of community events, such as car shows, community concerts and other attractions bringing residents and visitors downtown.
TML also complemented the improvements to the city parks and recreation facilities and also financed a $2.5 million renovation and expansion of the Elizabethton Police Department headquarters. Another infrastructure improvement was made possible with a Community Development Block Grant to replace aging water lines.