A man charged with second-degree murder in a downtown Johnson City bar shooting immediately told police where he put his weapon, but the victim’s friend lied several times about moving a gun from the dead man’s body, according to testimony in a preliminary hearing in October.
Jonathan Samuel Love Hall Murphy, 31, of Antioch Road, Johnson City, was charged in the Oct. 15 shooting death of Ryan Nicholson. ItThe incident happened inside Tipton Street Pub, 110 Tipton St., shortly after the men had an encounter inside the bar.
Johnson City Police Inv. Shane Malone testified that when he arrived, Murphy was already in custody and Nicholson was lying dead on the bar room floor.
“(Murphy) had already turned himself in but directed me to an area close by where a hoodie and a firearm was located,” Malone said. That was the weapon Murphy told police he used to defend himself.
Initially that didn’t match with other evidence at the scene because no weapon was found on Nicholson. Malone testified that Nicholson’s pants pocket was turned inside out, which made it appear that someone had pulled something from it.
Eventually police learned that Nicholson also had a gun that night and that it had been removed from the scene. Malone testified that friend of Nicholson’s, Demarquise’ D. Fugh, 20, of Dave Buck Road, Johnson City, lied to police several times about Nicholson carrying a weapon that night.
Defense attorney Scott Schults grilled Malone, asking Malone several questions about what Fugh said happened.
“During my interview with Mr. Fugh I asked him if he knew the victim to carry a firearm, and he said he did. Initially he said (Nicholson) usually carried one but it should be at home,” Malone testified. After further questioning of Fugh, Malone said the man admitted he took a firearm from Nicholson after the shooting and hid it.
Malone testified that up to that point he had no reason to believe Fugh had committed a crime, but with the admission that he took the gun, Fugh was read his Miranda rights. He declined to make any other statements.
“He took us to where he had the firearm at his apartment, but he didn’t want to make any more statements after that,” Malone said.
Malone said the weapon recovered from Fugh’s residence was a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380. Fugh was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.
On direct testimony, Malone testified about what Murphy said happened leading up to the shooting.
“He said when he got to Tipton Street he pulled in the parking lot across the street from the bar. He got out and walks in. When he walked in he said he was going to get a drink but he realized his phone was about to die so he started looking for a place to charge his phone,” Malone said.
“He tried to charge it at the bar. The charging station wouldn’t work so he said he was going to go back out to his car.
“He said as he was walking out to his car someone approached him from behind and put their arm around his shoulder and neck area. He felt something jab into his side or back area that he assumed was a firearm,” Malone testified..”
He said Murphy didn’t know the person, but the man told Murphy, “You know who I am. He said ‘I don’t know you.’
“(He) said ‘Yeah you do,’ they walked back inside … he said he saw his car but he didn’t feel like he could get to his car ’cause the guy’s got a gun and he didn’t know what he was capable of so he walks back inside.
“Once he got back inside (Murphy) said he got surrounded by two other people this person was with. He said he feared for his life and the person was reaching for a gun and he said he reached for his and he shot the person.”
That statement didn’t fit with officers not finding a weapon on Nicholson, but Malone said the investigation shifted when Fugh admitted to taking a weapon off Nicholson’s body.
On cross examination, Shults questioned Malone extensively about Murphy immediately showing police where he put his own gun, but that Fugh lied about Nicholson having a gun.
After hearing all the evidence, General Sessions Judge Don Arnold bound Murphy and Fugh over to a grand jury on their respective charges.They will appear in Criminal Court on their respective charges next month.