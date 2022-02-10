Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site will host its annual Maple Syrup Festival on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. along with a fundraising pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m.
Sap will be collected throughout the day from maple trees at the historic site, located at 2620 S. Roan St., and boiled down to sweet maple syrup.
The pancake breakfast will be prepared by members of the Watauga Historical Association.
Admission for the festival is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. The cost for the breakfast is $2.
Tipton-Haynes members will be admitted free.