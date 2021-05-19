ELIZABETHTON — The winners of the Tiny Art Throwdown have been announced. The event was a part of last Friday’s Evenings on Elk in Downtown Elizabethton. Artwork from a number of local artists transformed the streets of Downtown.
The idea was to take a flaw in the brickwork and turn it into a work of art, which would be removed after the event. The Project Move organizers were pleased with results. “We had such a colorful Evenings on Elk thanks to Create Appalachia, Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance and participants of the Tiny Art Throwdown. It was so nice to se all of the different age groups and ideas.”
Judged for original concept, creative interpretation of the site features, and general “WOW factor, a panel of community members selected the following winning entries: 1st place-Colorful Condos by Ana Nagy, 2nd place- Blasting Cannon by Savannah Gobble, and 3rd place- Mouse in the nut canoe by Regina May.
Judges choice entries were Jackpot by Beth Laws, Brick Oven by Marci Birkhenmer, and Dino Disco by Sophia James.
People’s choice entries were Elizabethton Icon Painting by Savannah Gobble, Colorful Condos by Anna Nagy, and Street Lamp by Cadie Digby.