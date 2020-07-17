ELIZABETHTON — Although he was targeted by an attack political ad on Thursday, Timothy Hill told a group of Carter County voters that he will keep his campaign messages positive and will maintain his Christian values.
“We have gotten into the silly season,” Hill said when asked about the ad which implied he was a denizen o a swamp. Hill currently represents the 3rd House District of the Tennessee House of Representatives, far from a swamp since it is one of the most mountainous districts in the state. He treated the attack lightly and said “I plan to remain positive,” in his campaign to win the Republican nomination to succeed retiring Phil Roe in the 1st Congressional District.
Hill was speaking to party leaders at the Carter County Republican Party headquarters in the Ritz Mini Mall in downtown Elizabethton on Friday afternoon, as the first day of Early voting in the Tennessee State primaries was taking place just a few blocks away.
Hill said he has enjoyed meeting the voters of the district, which sprawls from Johnson County to Sevier County. He sees similarities between the district he currently represents and the district he aspires to represent next year. He said his old 3rd District allowed him to espouse his core conservative beliefs and his evangelistic Christianity.
Hill said the thing that most troubled him about the attack ad was where it obviously came from. “This was a Republican attack on a Republican,” Hill said. He said that in this challenging time the Republicans needed to work together to advance the causes they all believed in instead of attacking each other. “We are in such difficult times,” Hill said.
In order to keep moving forward together and avoid distractions, Hill asked the Republican leaders to remain positive. He asked for their votes and their prayers in the current troubling times. Many in the audience were wearing face masks in response to the county’s new mandatory requirements to wear protective masks in public places.