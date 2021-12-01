Tiebreakers, a new dining and entertainment center, plans to host a grand opening of its new location at the Roan Centre in the first quarter of 2022 and make Johnson City its corporate headquarters.
According to a press release from the company, the business will include a full-service restaurant and a bar with signature cocktails and TV banks for sporting and special events coverage.
It will also include the largest redemption arcade in the region with both single and multiplayer games. The redemption system will allow players to earn e-tickets that can then be redeemed for premium prizes.
The business will also feature "hyperbowling," which mixes classic bowling and a video game-style challenge system.
Additionally, there will be virtual reality rides and games, axe throwing bays and large rooms for birthday parties, special occasions and corporate events.
"We’ve been planning, developing, and implementing the Tiebreakers concept for many years,” said Tiebreakers CEO Eric Hensley. "Our goal has always been to create a high-end destination dining and entertainment experience that people want in the cities in which they live.
"When we started thinking about where we’d want to set up our headquarters and full-scale prototype location, it was easy for us to land on Johnson City — since this is our hometown and the perfect regional analog for our vision."
The business said it will launch new games, develop new menu items and reveal new entertainment experiences at its Johnson City location.
The Johnson City Tiebreakers is currently under construction at the Roan Center, 1805 N. Roan St., near the AMC Theater and the Johnson City Mall. Work began in 2019, and the company is conducting a $6.5 million remodeling of the space in partnership with Rothe Architecture and Planning. The suite used to house the Electric Cowboy nightclub.
The company said its new location will bring more than 100 new jobs to Johnson City with the addition of several jobs as they expand. Tiebreakers said its executive team is already planning and developing phase two of its Johnson City location, which will add more space and attractions in the near future.
"We are very excited to be getting so close to opening our doors," Hensley said. "We’re looking forward to a big opening event so we can welcome everyone in the region to join us at Tiebreakers and see our vision for how dining and entertainment can bring us all together."