Three Unicoi County deputies were injured and a man has been charged with attempted murder after police were called to a residence on Price Road in the Coffee Ridge area of the county on Tuesday night.
Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said officers received a call that a woman had been assaulted. He said that upon arriving, officers found Allen Parker, 32, had entered a second residence and assaulted a second woman, but had been forced out of the residence by its occupants.
According to Hensley, when deputies made contact with the individual, he became combative and assaulted the deputies. Parker was able to take control of a deputy’s knife during the altercation and stabbed him, Hensley said, though a vest worn by the deputy prevented serious injury.
A town of Erwin police officer in the area and another Unicoi County deputy arrived on scene after dispatch was unable to make contact with the two deputies who had responded to the call after the altercation. Hensley stated that Parker then bit the third deputy on the arm.
According to Hensley, the responding officers were able to use force to subdue Parker. Parker was given a sedative by Unicoi County EMS once they arrived on scene and was taken by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.
Hensley said the injuries sustained by the deputies were minor and all three were treated and released from Unicoi County Hospital. Unicoi County EMS and Erwin Police Chief Regan Tilson were on scene to provide first aid to officers and others.
The sheriff said that upon Parker’s release from Johnson City Medical Center, he will be booked into the Unicoi County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, six counts of assault, resisting arrest and vandalism.
