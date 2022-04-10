Three Republicans are seeking the job of Washington County sheriff in the May 3 primary.
The winner of the GOP race between the incumbent Keith Sexton, Leighta Laitinen and Michael Templeton will face no opponent on the Aug. 4 general election ballot.
The three candidates for sheriff appeared at a forum hosted by the Johnson City Press at the Jonesborough Visitors Center on March 31. They were asked a number of questions on the issues facing the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the coming years.
The following are a few of their responses.
Laitinen, a former chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with more than two decades of experience in that agency, said she would work to promote better communication and working relationships between local law enforcement agencies.
She said such cooperation is key when dealing with a regional problem like illegal drug trafficking.
“You can’t go after the users and think that is going to erase the problem,” Laitinen said. “We have to trace the money to the dealers and we have to share intelligence. One thing I’ve learned working with officers for more than 25 years, they get information and they want to hold it to themselves.”
Sexton, a former Johnson City Police Department lieutenant who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November, said he would work to increase the number of deputies on patrol, as well as bettering their pay and training.
Sexton said one of his early issues after being named sheriff was to fill 28 vacancies in the detention and the patrol divisions of the sheriff’s office.
“You lead people and you manage things,” Sexton said. “People want to be led by somebody who’s been there and who’s done that.”
Templeton, who began in law enforcement as a Johnson City police officer before embarking on a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency, said he would create a dedicated investigation unit at the sheriff’s office to investigate drug cases.
He also said he would authorize training of a “posse of 100 people from all corners of the county” to come together in “times of urgency and in great fear” to supplement the ranks of the sheriff’s office at no expense to the county.
“They’re all volunteers,” Templeton said. “They’re all upstanding citizens. So if you have a servant’s heart, if you love America, you love the great state of Tennessee and you want to be part of something special in Washington County, I’ve got a place for you.”