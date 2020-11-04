Three newcomers are now set to take seats on the Johnson City Board of Education following Tuesday’s election.
Incumbents Paula Treece and Jonathan Kinnick were unseated after candidates Dr. Ginger Carter, Beth Simpson and Kenneth Herb Greenlee won the votes needed to fill three open seats.
Carter said her experience as a doctor, medical educator and mother will guide her decisions on the board. She campaigned largely on efforts to improve school safety.
Carter said she was happy to see the results after she came away with 10,091 votes — the most of seven candidates.
“I’m just honored that the community has confidence that I can serve the board well,” she said.
“What a great community we live in that so many qualified people came out to run for this race,” she later added. “It means a lot that we have a community where we have that many people interested in serving our community.”
Simpson said she was pleased with how the campaign played out, and the way in which “so many qualified candidates” avoided negative campaigning.
“I believe this is a reflection of our community’s genuine desire to prioritize our children,” she said. “I am humbled by the support of our community and honored and excited to serve Johnson City Schools.
“As a parent and former teacher, I am excited to continue the good work of the current board.”
Greenlee, director of the Carver Recreation Center, ran for a seat on the board three times before winning Tuesday.
He said he hopes to bolster diversity in the district to help focus on the needs of students of color and underserved students.
“That’s what I want to get a dialogue going for,” he said, adding that he hopes to advocate for a new Towne Acres Elementary School to replace the one officials say will soon be at capacity.
Greenlee said he was “feeling pretty good” Wednesday.
“I’ve been here thanking everybody for voting for me, believing in me and going to bat for me,” he said.
Much of Kinnick and Treece’s campaigns relied on their experience with the board. Both had cited their knowledge of the district’s budget and capital project needs.
Treece said she’s uncertain about whether she will run again in 2022, but she said she’s “always been involved in the schools” through the Parent and Teachers Association and hopes to continue involvement in some capacity.
Treece said she was proud of the voter turnout this year, despite the loss.
“The amount of voter turnout was incredible this week and during the last couple weeks with early voting,” she said. “You just never can really tell when there’s that much voter turnout.
“I’m sending congratulations to those who won; I think they’ll do great on our board,” she continued. “The end goal is keeping our schools as phenomenal as they have been.”
Kinnick could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Tuesday’s final unofficial results were as follows:
• Ginger Carter: 10,091.
• Kenneth Herb Greenlee: 8,933.
• Beth Simpson: 8,213.
• Matt Wilhjelm: 7,839.
• Paula Treece: 7,529.
• Jonathan Kinnick: 6,904.
• David Linville: 4,422.