Three men facing first-degree murder charges in the drive-by shooting death of 9-year-old Lillyhanna Davis entered guilty pleas on Thursday to lesser counts in the drive-by shooting.
Jason Bryan Barber II and Jediah Shane Glover pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges, while Zachary Scott Scalf pleaded guilty to facilitation of second-degree murder.
Barber, Glover and Scalf had each been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment and employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in the Nov. 17, 2020, drive-by shooting on Blevins Road that took Davis’ life.
The three were also facing charges of aggravated assault and two counts of felony reckless endangerment in a Nov. 13, 2020, shooting that took place at 199 Swimming Pool Road in Hampton.
Assistant District Attorney Ryan Curtis said the Blevins Road shooting took place at approximately 5:30 a.m. He said 21 rounds were fired into the residence.
He said one of those rounds struck the girl in the head as she slept on a couch in the home. The girl died a short time later at the Johnson City Medical Center.
In addition to Lillyhanna Davis, seven other individuals were inside the residence at the time of the shooting.
As part of the plea agreement, Barber and Glover pleaded guilty to an amended offense from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. Judge Stacy Street sentenced Barber and Glover to 35 years in prison, with the law requiring 100% of the time to be served.
Both men also pleaded guilty on seven aggravated assault charges in the Blevins Road shooting. They were sentenced to 6 years on each of the counts, with the sentences to run concurrently with the second-degree murder sentence. On a felony reckless endangerment charge, each of the men was sentenced to 6 years, to run concurrently.
The other Blevins Road charges were dismissed.
On the Swimming Pool Road shooting, Barber and Glover pleaded guilty on the aggravated assault charge, with Street sentencing each man to an additional 5 years, as a standard offender.
Barber and Glover will begin serving those sentences after completing their 35-year sentences. As a standard offender, they must serve 30% of the sentence before they are eligible for parole.
On the two felony reckless endangerment charges, the two men were sentenced to 5 years, to run concurrently with the aggravated assault sentence.
In his testimony on Thursday, Scalf said he did not hold a weapon during the Blevins Road shooting.
He said Barber and Glover had an AR-15 and a 9 mm pistol during the shooting and there was a sawed-off shotgun close to the shooters.
As a result of the plea agreement, the first-degree murder charge Scalf was facing was amended to the charge of facilitation of second-degree murder. Street sentenced Scalf to 15 years on the charge.
Scalf was classified as a multiple offender on the charge, which means he must serve 35% of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. His remaining charges were dismissed.
As each of the defendants appeared before him to enter their guilty plea, Street asked them to provide an explanation for the incident. Scalf was the last defendant to appear before him, and Street told him that Scalf had provided more details, but he still wanted to know why they were going to a shooting: “Why go to Blevins Road? What was the reason for going there?”
Scalf told the judge he did not know the reason.
“You don’t just randomly say ‘let’s go to this particular road and let’s pull out an AR and a pistol and a sawed-off shotgun and start firing into a trailer,” Street said. “Why did they go after (the home’s resident)? Do you know?”
Scalf said he did not know why. Scalf was asked about drug use by him and the other men. He said he believed he had taken Suboxone, marijuana and methamphetamine and he believed the others had also used drugs prior to the shooting.
The prosecutor for all three men was Assistant District Attorney Ryan Curtis, with Assistant District Attorney Tim Horne providing assistance. Defense attorneys were Brad Sproles for Barber, Casey Sears for Glover and Assistant Public Defender Melanie Sellers for Scalf.
After the hearing, Curtis held an impromptu press conference with reporters in which he focused on Lillyhanna Davis, the child killed in shooting. He said the girl was a student at Central Elementary School and was loved by her schoolmates and her teachers.
After the proceedings, First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin said “The District Attorney’s Office joins the family, friends, and teachers, who very clearly loved Lillyhanna, in the mourning of her death at the hands of these perpetrators.
“Today’s accountability was only made possible due to the efforts of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Both agencies promptly began an investigation and diligently worked together to develop suspects in this shooting. They began this investigation with a blurry image of a vehicle, and their hard work and dedication turned this image into a piece of evidence for successful prosecution.”