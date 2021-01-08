ELIZABETHTON — Three men charged with first-degree murder in the death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis in a November drive-by shooting have now been bound over to a grand jury.
Their preliminary hearing was held Friday morning in Carter County Sessions Court.
After the hearing, Judge Keith Bowers Jr. bound over Jason Bryan Barber II, 18; Jediah Shane Glover, 20; and Zachary Scott Scalf, 20. Each is charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of aggravated assault reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and criminal conspiracy. The men are scheduled to appear in Carter County Criminal Court on April 12.
They remain in the Carter County Jail on pretrial confinement.
Bowers kept the bond for each man at $900,000. He also scheduled another preliminary hearing on Jan. 29 for Barber and Glover on counts of aggravated assault in an a different shooting incident on Swimming Pool Road in Hampton.
The murder charge stems from a Nov. 17 drive-by shooting at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m.
Sheriff’s Department investigators said 21 shots were fired into a home. One of the shots went through the wall and struck Davis in the head as she was sleeping.
She later died at the Johnson City Medical Center. In addition to the girl, Investigators said there were seven other people in the residence at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.