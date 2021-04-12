ELIZABETHTON — Three men charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 10-year-old Lillyhanna Davis made their first appearance in Carter County Criminal Court on Monday morning.
Jason Bryan Barber II, Jediah Shane Glover, and Zachary Scott Scalf each appeared before Judge Lisa Rice to enter not guilty pleas. Each man was dressed in the red and white striped uniform issued to prisoners of the Carter County Jail who are charged with felonies. The men have been held in pretrial confinement since their arrests in November.
In addition to the murder charge, each man is also facing eight counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The men were originally in General Sessions Court, where they underwent a preliminary hearing on Jan. 8. Following that hearing, Judge Keith Bowers Jr. ordered them to appear in Criminal Court on April 12.
The murder charge stems from a Nov. 17 drive-by shooting at 121 Blevins Road at 5:30 a.m.
During the investigation of the shooting, Sheriff’s Department investigators said 21 shots were fired into a home. One of the shots went through the wall and struck Davis in the head as she was sleeping.
She later died at the Johnson City Medical Center. In addition to the girl, investigators said there were seven other people in the residence at the time of the shooting. No other injuries were reported.