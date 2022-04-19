Three local poets and East Tennessee State University faculty members will give a reading at the Johnson City Public Library on Thursday.
Jesse Graves, Isabel Gómez Sobrino and Lacy Snapp will read from their respective new books in the JCPL’s Jones meeting room at 6:30 p.m.
Graves’ book, “Said-Songs: Essays on Poetry and Place,” traces his evolution as a writer growing up in East Tennessee and explores the literary influences that have shaped his poetry.
Sobrino’s book, “Whispering Ashes,” draws from her experiences living in a foreign country and the challenges of living as a woman in modern day.
Snapp’s book, “Shadows on Wood,” includes poems that reflect her knowledge of woodworking and family history.
“It’s a gift to have such talented writers in our area and we want to bring their voices to the forefront,” JCPL clerk Pam Murray said.
For more information about the poetry reading or the JCPL, visit jcpl.org, call (423) 434-4450, visit at 100 W. Millard St., or follow on social media.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP.