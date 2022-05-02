Washington County voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide contested Republican races for sheriff, county mayor and county clerk.
The winners of the GOP contests for sheriff and county clerk will be unopposed on the Aug. 4 general election ballot. The Republican nominee for mayor will face independent candidate James W. Reeves in the August election.
The primary ballot also includes a number of contested Republican races for Sessions Court judge, County Commission and Washington County Board of Education.
Voting precincts in Washington, Carter, and Unicoi counties will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Race For Sheriff
Three Republicans are vying to become sheriff in Washington County.
• Leighta Laitinen is a former chief deputy in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, who resigned late last year after 25 years with that agency. As sheriff, Laitinen has promised to be a “good steward” of taxpayers’ dollars and said she would “enforce the laws fairly and equally.”
She also vowed to “be a good listener” and responsive to the needs of county residents.
• Incumbent Keith Sexton is a former Johnson City Police Department lieutenant who was appointed interim sheriff by county commissioners in November. He said he has taken a number of steps to address a staffing shortage at the Washington County Detention Center.
Sexton also said he has implemented a program that has deputies calling 45 elderly residents daily to check on their welfare.
• Michael Templeton began in law enforcement as a Johnson City police officer before embarking on a 25-year career with the Drug Enforcement Agency.
He said one of his top priorities if elected sheriff is to create a six-deputy drug enforcement unit to address the flow of fentanyl and other drugs and to create create a “Junior Mounted Posse,” similar to a youth equestrian mounted drill team organized by the sheriff’s department in Harris County, Texas.
Race for County Mayor
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy is facing a challenge from County Commissioner Robert H. “Robbie” Tester for a second term in office.
• Grandy was elected mayor in 2018 after a 30-year business career that included heading Ferguson Enterprises. The incumbent said has delivered on his promises to pay down the county’s existing debt during his first term in office.
The mayor also said he has a “good track record” on managing spending in the county’s budget.
• Tester is an engineer by profession and has served on the Washington County Commission since 2014. He said the best way to deal with the county’s debt is “don’t borrow any more.”
Tester also said he doesn’t think it is the role of county government to “pick winners and losers” in awarding tax breaks for economic development.
Race For County Clerk
Two Republicans are vying to succeed Kathy Storey, who is retiring in September after serving three terms as Washington County clerk.
• Danny Edens is serving his fourth term on the County Commission and currently works for the town of Jonesborough as an assistant supervisor.
Edens said he would he would make “drastic changes” if elected county clerk, including having a notary public on site and issuing state hunting and fishing licenses in the office.
• Cheryl Storey is chief deputy of the County Clerk’s office, where she has worked for 20 years. She is not related to the current county clerk.
If elected to the post, Storey said she would implement a “kiosk for renewing license plates” that will eliminate lines at the clerk’s office.