A woman and teenager didn’t make it to their destination Friday night after another car hit theirs head on, killing them both.
The man who hit them also died from injuries in the crash.
Johnson City police said Tonya Westmoreland, 48, and Jalynn Chisholm, 17, died in the 7:30 p.m. crash on Interstate 26 near the Boones Creek exit.
JCPD Lt. Scotty Carrier said a vehicle driven by a man - whose name has not yet been released - was headed west on I-26 when he lost control, crossed the media into oncoming traffic and hit Westmoreland’s black Nissan Altima head-on.
A third vehicle also hit the Altima, but it only had minor damages.
The man’s name has not been confirmed yet, Carrier said in a press release.
The crash shut down the interstate for several hours and traffic was diverted away from the crash site.
The JCPD traffic homicide team responded to conduct the investigation.