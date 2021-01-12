ELIZABETHTON — The contest for sheriff has traditionally been the most watched, hottest race in the local elections in Carter County, and it looks like that will again be true in the 2022 election.
The 2020 presidential election has just barely finished, the year 2021 has just barely begun and already two challengers have come out against the incumbent sheriff. Last week, Kim Birchfield announced that he would be a candidate for the office and that led to another challenger, Mike Fraley, saying he had not planned to announce his candidacy so soon, but he also would be a running for the office.
Meanwhile, incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said he would be a candidate for reelection, but it is still too early to make a formal announcement.
“It is too early to make an announcement at this time, except to say that I will be a candidate,” Lunceford said. “Right now, I am busy running a department which has 120 employees and a jail with 300 inmates.” Lunceford did say he will run on his record. He is currently on his second four-year term as sheriff. Lunceford said the job is one of the best in the state “because of the people who work here.”
Fraley was one of those people who worked in the department, being employed for 31 years until his retirement last year. “I have worked in just about every job in the department and I have good knowledge of what is going on there. I think I have some good ideas on how to make it better.
“I was enjoying my retirement but I received a lot of encouragement to run for sheriff.” During his retirement, Fraley had been teaching at the law enforcement academy at Walters State Community College.
In addition to Fraley, Lunceford and Birchfield are also retired law enforcement officers with 30 years of service. Lunceford is retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Birchfield is retired from the Johnson City Police Department.
In announcing his candidacy for sheriff last Friday, Birchfield said “when I got into law enforcement in 1978 it was always my dream to be chief of police or sheriff somewhere and work my way up to that.” Birchfield went on to say “Of course, I was chief of police in Gate City (Virginia) for three years. That was good. If I never make it (to be elected sheriff), I am satisfied but my goal was to always be sheriff.”
Birchfield thinks he could make improvements to the sheriff’s department. “There are so many things that I see over there that I think that we can fix and do better.”
Birchfield has been in law enforcement since he graduated from Elizabethton High School. He joined the Elizabethton Police Department on July 1, 1978. He attended the police academy in Donelson in January 1979, making him the youngest police officer in the state at that time.
Birchfield served with the Elizabethton Police Department from 1978 to 1982, when he moved to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, receiving advancements from deputy sheriff to lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Division.
In 1984, Birchfield moved to the Johnson City Police Department, where he spent the next 24 years in various roles, including jail, desk sergeant, acting patrol supervisor, field training officer, traffic enforcement officer, traffic homicide investigator, working in Juvenile Court, school resource officer, and hostage negotiator.
Birchfield retired from the JCPD in 2008, at the age of 48. He had 30 years of service in Tennessee. After his retirement, he worked as a private security consultant for several Johnson City car dealers. In 2011, he took the job of chief of police in Gate City. He served three years in that position. Birchfield also served with the Bluff City Police Department from September 2019 to August 2020.
Birchfield was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee as a member of the Peace Officers Standard and Training Commission. He has also been elected to the Elizabethton City Board of Education and is currently serving on the Elizabethton City Council.
Fraley coimes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father, Bill Fraley, served with the Elizabethton Police Department for 36 years. His brother, Brian, served with the Elizabethton Police Department for 12 years before becoming an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Fraley said he is very familiar with the sheriff’s department. He has served under five different administrations in many different positions in the department, from corrections officer in the jail, to patrol officer, patrol sergeant and patrol lieutenant. He has also served as an investigator, training officer and as director of the school resource officers.
But Fraley’s most memorable time as an officer with the sheriff’s department began when he was a patrol sergeant on June 15, 1994. On that date, he was responding to a call to Brown’s Market in Hampton. He was in the parking lot when he was shot in the chest by Norman Dunn. Dunn also shot Constable Roger White on that day, before Capt. John Henson shot and killed Dunn.
Fraley was badly injured in the shooting, but he recovered and continued his law enforcement career.
Fraley said he has a 10-point plan for improving the sheriff’s department.
One of the points is to increase the number of deputies on patrol. He said when he began working for the sheriff’s department there were 43 employees and four patrol officers on the streets. He said when he retired last year the department had 135 employees and still there were only four officers per shift patrolling the roads.
Fraley’s plan can be accessed at his Facebook campaign page at https://www.facebook.com/Elect-Mike-Fraley-Sheriff-of-Carter-County-102388455155936/.