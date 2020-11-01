Three candidates are on Tuesday’s ballot vying to succeed U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, who is retiring in January after 12 years in Congress.
Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger, Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham and independent candidate Steve Holder are running for Tennessee’s 1st District seat, which covers all of Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties and parts of Jefferson and Sevier counties.
Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, made history in August when she topped a field of 16 candidates to become the first woman to win her party’s nomination for the congressional seat.
Walsingham, a Hawkins County small businesswoman, hopes to make political history this week by becoming the first Democratic candidate elected to Congress from Tennessee’s 1st District in more than 140 years. Gov. Robert Love Taylor was the last Democrat elected to the seat, in 1879.
Both Harshbarger and Walsingham are aiming to be the first woman ever elected to a full term in Congress from the 1st District. Louise Goff Reece, a Republican, was elected to serve the remainder of her husband B. Carroll Reece’s term in office following his death in 1961.
Federal Election Commission records show the Republican candidate with a large fundraising advantage over her two opponents. Harshbarger, who loaned $1.3 million to her primary bid, has raised $1.9 million. She has spent more than $1.7 million as of the end of September.
Walsingham reported collecting more than $86,354 while spending about $58,690 in a FEC filing earlier this month.
There was no report filed for Holder.
Diana Harshbarger
The Republican nominee was born in Kingsport, and grew up in the small neighboring community of Bloomingdale. She has been a licensed pharmacist since 1987, and a business owner for more than 30 years.
Harshbarger is also a former board member of the International Academy of Compounding Pharmacists (now called APC-Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding).
If elected, Harshbarger said she would:
- Support President Donald Trump, and work with him and and other Republicans in Congress “to boost our economy, strengthen our borders, and fight for our liberties and freedoms.”
- “Pursue tax policies that will create better opportunities and help establish high-paying jobs for Americans.”
- Push for campaign finance reform. “It’s part of the swamp, and one of my goals is to drain the swamp.”
Blair Walsingham
The Democratic candidate lives with her husband and her four young children on a 68-acre farm in Eidson.
Walsingham is also from a military family, having served six years herself in the Air Force, and is a cervical cancer survivor.
If elected to Congress, Walsingham said she will work to:
- Provide all Americans with health coverage, whether it be under a single-payer plan or a hybrid model.
- Re-energize an economy that has been severely hobbled by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That includes addressing infrastructure needs in the 1st District, such as expanding broadband internet access.
- “Invest in our communities and our people. We need to focus our resources on improving our infrastructure, educational system, eliminating health care deserts and expenses, and providing a universal basic income to all Americans.”
Steve Holder
The independent candidate was born in Kingsport, but grew up in Johnson City. After two years in the Army, Holder said he earned a bachelor’s degree from Milligan College and received a doctorate in ministry from the Spirit of Truth Institute.
If sent to Washington, D.C., Holder said his top priorities will be:
- Addressing systemic racism, which he said is a “serious problem” in this nation.
- Passing tougher penalties for human trafficking.
- Ending poverty, which includes making education “more accessible” to all residents of the 1st District.