ELIZABETHTON — There currently appears to be three candidates for county mayor in the May 3 Carter County Republican Primary election. In alphabetical order, the three candidates are: Michael “Acey” Ensor, Danny Ward and Patty Woodby. The winner of the primary will face two independent candidates for mayor in the August 4 Carter County General Election. Those independents in the August race are: Devon Buck and Leon Humphrey, the son of former Carter County mayor Leon Humphrey.
Patty Woodby is currently the mayor of the county. She took the office after Mayor Rusty Barnett died of a heart attack on Sept. 21, 2020. Woodby was chair of the Carter County Commission at the time Barnett died and the commission elected her as interim mayor and later the commission elected her to fill out the rest of Barnett’s term.
Prior to taking the mayor’s office, Woodby had served for 11 years in the county government. She was the chief clerk in the Carter County Criminal, Sessions and Circuit courts.
Both Ensor and Ward are also connected to the Carter County School System. Ward currently serves on the Carter County School Board, representing the 4th District. Ensor currently serves as principal of the Siam Consolidated Learning Center and has been a teacher, assistant principal at Unaka High School and principal at Siam in the school system for 25 of the 26 years he has been in education, after working his first year as a teacher in the Johnson County School System.
As a teacher, Ensor was a science and biology teacher at Unaka High School. He became assistant principal in 2002, and took the principalship of Siam eight years ago. He is a graduate of Unaka High School. Ensor went to college at East Tennessee State University, where he received his bachelor of science degree in biology, with an education certification. Ensor received his masters of education degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University. He received his Education Specialist Degree in leadership from Union College in Kentucky.
Ensor said his top goal as mayor he would work “to bring jobs back to Carter County that have a sustainable living wage.” He said he has known many families who had to leave Carter County because there were no jobs which provided salaries to adequately support a family. Ensor said he would work to recruit a new industrial base. He said companies like Snap-on and A.Y. McDonald demonstrate that Carter County can support industry and sustainable jobs can be brought into the county instead of the county becoming a bedroom community for the rest of the Tri-Cities.
Ward has long been active in Carter County government. He is a graduate of Elizabethton High School and has served on the Carter County School Board from the 4th District since 2018. He also represented the 4th District on the Carter County Commission from 2014-2018. In his role as a commissioner, Ward held several leadership positions. He served as chairman of the Financial Management Committee, chairman of the Education Committee, vice chairman of the Landfill Committee, and member of the Carter County Highway Committee.
Ward said he has 37 years of experience in retail, with 35 of those years in various levels of management. He has been with Food City for 10 years as lead assistant manager.
He has also been actively involved in a wide area of community activities, including being a founding member and chief finance officer for Go Betsy, a member of the IDEAS group, member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, former member of the Elizabethton High School Band Boosters and a former volunteer of the Carter County Rescue Squad.
Ward said in working to bring jobs into Carter County, it was important “to remember that not only attracting a large business be beneficial to Carter County, but attracting small businesses are important as well. We need to use different strategies for luring different types of businesses.
Ward said he would encourage volunteerism in the county. He said he would operate the mayor’s office “on a regularly daily schedule with an open-door policy.”
Woodby has not yet formally announced her candidacy for the office, but has scheduled an upcoming press conference. She has made clear that she intends to continue to improve relations with state government leaders in Nashville, where she said the governor’s office and several cabinet officers have expressed strong financial support for county initiatives such as transforming the Workforce Development Complex into an education center in which all four county high schools place their continuing technical education classes. It would also include programs for dual enrollment for the high school students and more classrooms for the two nearby college campuses of Northeast State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton.
Woodby said there is also efforts to get state funding for the extension of the Tweetsie Trail to Hampton, Green Bridge Landing and the mountain bike trails at the Hampton Watershed. A third initiative would bring state funding for broadband expansion into the mountainous areas of Roan Mountain, Upper Stoney Creek and Poga and Little Milligan.