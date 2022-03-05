Jonesborough man charged with aggravated assault
A Jonesborough man has been arrested after deputies responded to Holly Hills Road following a domestic dispute between brothers, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Police said:
• Investigating deputies determined that a fistfight had occurred between Robby Wayne Nutter and the victim, which escalated when Nutter struck the victim with a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
• Deputies also discovered that the victim had an active Order of Protection against Nutter, which prohibited him from having any contact with the victim. Contact was later made with Nutter and he was taken into custody without incident. Charges he faces include one count of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment, as well as one count of violation of an order of protection.
• He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on $16,000 bond and is due in court on Monday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. for arraignment. The investigation remains open and more charges are possible.
Man arrested on felony assault charges
Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Dry Creek Road in Jonesborough, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Deputies said:
• Officers discovered that during this dispute, the suspect had pursued two people in a vehicle on Dry Creek Road, eventually stopping the victims along the side of the roadway. The suspect was armed and fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle during the incident.
• A person was still seated in the vehicle at the time of the gunshot. No injuries were reported during the incident. The suspect is identified as Timothy Woodfin Sr., 58, Jonesborough. He was located a short distance from the reported shooting and was taken into custody.
• Woodfin is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on $42,000 bond and will appear in Washington County Sessions Court for arraignment on Monday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m.
Report: Meth try sets off metal detector
Deputies came into contact with Michael Neil Hackler, 44, at the metal detector at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said:
• Hackler set off the alarm on the metal detector several times upon entering the building. Hackler was found to have 33 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. A handgun was also found on the motorcycle that he had ridden to the Justice Center.
• Hackler was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia for a total bond amount of $12,000. His arraignment will be Monday, March 7, at 1 p.m.