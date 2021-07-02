ELIZABETHTON — A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report on a single vehicle traffic accident on Vanderbilt Drive in the Pinecrest community of West Carter County said the driver may have had a medical problem prior to the crash. The crash took place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The report said Wendy J. Laws, 50, Johnson City, was deceased and sent to
Quillen College of Medicine for autopsy. Her 2011 Toyota Sienna van had been traveling north on Vanderbilt and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a utility pole.