HAMPTON — A head-on collision on U.S. Highway 19E in Hampton left both drivers injured Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Brigido Morales, 27, Johnson City, was driving a gray 2012 Nissan Versa southbound in a northbound lane on Highway 19E when his vehicle hit a northbound white 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Isaiah Lee McCoury, 17, Elizabethton.
The Highway Patrol reported there were no passengers in the two wrecked vehicles. Trooper Bruce Bolton reported Morales had a strong odor of alcohol. Morales was transported by air to the Johnson City Medical Center Emergency Room. Officers said open cans of Modelo beer were found on the passenger side floorboard of the Nissan.
Bolton said he spoke with McCoury, who told him that the Nissan did not have its headlights on at the time of the crash. Crash investigators said the headlight switch on the Nissan was in the off position. McCoury was taken by a family member to Sycamore Shoals Hospital for a cut on his hand.
Bolton said a records check indicated that Morales’ license was revoked out of Washington County in 2021 because of a financial responsibility violation. Bolton arrested Morales on Sunday after he was discharged from Johnson City Medical Center on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, an open container violation, light law violation, not wearing a seat belt, failure to exercise due care, and reckless driving. Bond was set at $3,750.
Morales was arraigned in Sessions Court on Monday. Judge Keith Bowers Jr. set bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.