ELIZABETHTON — There are no presidential candidates to vote for in this year’s state primary, but there were plenty of other offices to attract a large number of early voters to the Carter County Election Commission these past few weeks. There were heated races coming from a rare open seat contest for the 1st Congressional District, as well as an open U.S. Senate seat, an open state contest for one state representative district and a challenge in another.
Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County, said interest generated from the open seats and contested elections attracted big numbers to the polls. She said a total of 3,777 Carter Countians voted in the early period, which ran from July 17 to Aug. 1. Added to that total are 567 absentee ballots that have already been received.
Even though early voting is over, the Election Commission can still receive absentee ballots that have been postmarked by election day, which is Aug. 6. Tanner-Harris said a total of 1,028 absentee ballots have been requested. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot passed last Thursday.
There will be no more voting at the Carter County Election Commission. Voting on Election Day will take place at the official polling location for each precinct. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.