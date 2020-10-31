Of the state’s six regions and six counties with their own health departments, Sullivan County ranks last in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests conducted per capita — about 7,000 tests per 100,000 people behind the Northeast Region, which is second-to-last in testing per capita statewide.
And while Northeast Tennessee appears to have enough tests for those seeking it, options were limited in Sullivan County until last month. Until Sept. 19, drive-through testing was only available at two locations once a week (Tuesday for one and Thursday for the other) for four hours a day. Now, testing is available Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — with no appointment needed, though they are still recommended.
“The fact is, one, we didn’t feel we had enough access for testing, and number two the demand was increasing, with children getting back in school and needing to get prompt testing for people to get back into work, school and to be sure that they weren’t carrying COVID,” said Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May.
May said the county has seen a “marked improvement” in its number of tests being conducted per capita recently, however, as cold and flu season arrives, adding that “what’s really driving the increased testing is the number of people that are developing symptoms.” Testing is also increasing in Northeast Tennessee’s other seven counties, though the total number of tests reported day-by-day can fluctuate wildly.
“There’s not a clear explanation (as to why testing varies day-to-day),” said Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, “but the most important thing is that anyone that wants to get tested has the ability to get tested in our region at any of our county health departments.”
Both Kirschke and May said testing is available for anyone who wants or needs it, and that nobody is being turned away. And though the drive-through testing is only available three days a week in Sullivan County, May said testing can be arranged for those who need it on Mondays and Fridays.
Having enough testing is a key component to gaining control of the virus’s spread, though it’s impossible to do that if the people who need to be tested are not doing so: such as those who have been exposed but aren’t showing symptoms or people who are writing off symptoms as allergies or a cold.
The best indicator showing whether or not enough testing is being completed is the percentage of those tests coming back positive, which ideally would be below 5%. In the past two weeks, however, the region’s positive test rate has only dipped below 10% once despite a record number of tests being conducted.
“It’s concerning because we’re getting greater penetrance of the disease within our population, and when you look at increased positivity with increased testing, that tells you the prevalence of the disease is increasing,” May said of the rising positive test rate. “It also emphasizes the messaging we’ve got to get out: Now is not the time to get complacent ... this is the time that we really need to step up our game and practice what we know works,” May said later.
When should you get tested?
Kirschke recommends anyone with symptoms consistent with the virus or other respiratory issues get tested, noting that COVID-19 symptoms can be hard to distinguish from other illnesses such as the common cold and flu, or even allergies.
“Coronavirus has such a wide range of severity from pretty mild to causing death, but in that mild range coronavirus can be hard to distinguish from a lot of other things, whether it’s seasonal allergies, common colds — we’re going into flu season and it’s going to be really hard to tell from the flu, so in most situations we’d recommend to be on the safe side and get tested,” Kirschke said.
May said that anyone who develops any type of symptoms that could be coronavirus, “which is basically almost any respiratory virus” symptoms, should consider getting tested. May also said they’re recommending that “anyone who feels ill in any way” should isolate until they get tested or they feel well for at least 24 hours or visit their primary care provider and test positive for another ailment. He also recommended people get their flu shots.
Knowing when to get tested, however, is much more difficult if a person is asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic.
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 40% of infected people are asymptomatic, and about 50% of viral transmission occurs prior to symptom onset. That makes quarantining critically important for those who know they’ve been exposed, but aren’t showing symptoms of the virus.
“We do want people to know though, that if they’ve been exposed and they get tested they still need to quarantine for 14 days because you can become positive anytime during that 14 days, so if you get tested at seven days that doesn’t mean you won’t become positive on day nine,” Kirschke said, noting that a test will “always” be negative if you’re tested too soon, such as the next day after exposure.