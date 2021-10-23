ELIZABETHTON — Retired Carter County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Smith has announced his candidacy for sheriff in May's Carter County Republican Party primary election.
Smith recently retired as a captain in the sheriff’s department after a 27-year law enforcement career. He is a Carter County native and a 1976 Hampton High School graduate. Smith is a Navy veteran, having served for 12 years.
Smith graduated magna cum laude from East Tennessee State University in December 2000 in preparation for a career in law enforcement.
Smith began his law enforcement career in October 1994 in Carter County as a reserve deputy sheriff. In 1996, Smith was appointed by the Carter County Commission as a constable in the 6th District, serving in the position until July 2001.
Smith was hired as a full-time county deputy in July 2001, serving until his recent retirement.
During his career, Smith worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigations, training, Special Operations Group, Special Weapons and Tactics, and department administration. Smith was also assigned to the First Judicial District Drug Task Force, where he worked as an agent responsible for investigating drug crimes in Carter, Washington, Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Smith said one of his greatest and most rewarding challenges came when he served as the Carter County Jail administrator. Smith said he took over the position during the transition from the old jail to the new jail in 2012. Most recently, Smith served as the executive officer for the sheriff’s department and in this position, he was responsible for the department’s budgeting, purchasing, requests for proposals, contracts, monitoring of medical costs, writing and updating policies, liaison with the County Commission and other county officials.
Smith said as sheriff he will:
• “Vigorously attack the devastating and ongoing illegal drug trafficking problem that is taking place in our county on a daily basis.”
• Be “a seven-day-a-week, around-the-clock working sheriff for all the citizens of Carter County.”
• Actively pursue dividing of the county into four patrol zones instead of three zones for better service. As a result, a full-time sheriff’s deputy will be assigned to the Roan Mountain and Elk Mills communities.
• Be economically conservative with taxpayer finances while submitting a true and accurate annual budget.
• Will return the inmate work program geared toward assisting churches, schools and nonprofit organizations.
• Make the Carter County School System a major priority with the School Resource Officer program.
• Develop and implement a field training program for the jail officers as well as the patrol deputies.
Smith said he remains a staunch supporter of the U.S. and Tennessee constitutions. "Just like our wise and visionary forefathers, I believe in low taxes, minimal government intrusion and the right to keep and bear arms,” he said.
Smith said he respects all officeholders and promises to be transparent in working with all county department heads, elected officials and government officials.
“As sheriff I will actively recruit, train and support qualified employees, especially from Carter County, as a priority. Hiring standards must remain high to obtain officers that are dedicated, selfless and compassionate to wear our agency’s badge.”