ELIZABETHTON — There has never been a state election quite like the 2020 Primary Election. Over 100 years ago, people were attracted to the polls by offers a free pints of whiskey and perhaps a chaw of tobacco. Now voters are being encouraged to participate by sanitary conditions which include free latex gloves, free never-before touched ink pins, and social distancing between voting machines.
These were all offered for the voters who might have had concerns about a spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All early voting is conducted at the Carter County Election Commission offices at 116 Holston Ave. Early voting takes place from now until Aug. 1. The voting hours on Monday through Friday are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting is held on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon. The polls are closed on Sundays. The state primary will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6 at all the regular polling places.
The extra sanitary precaution makes the election commission look more like the Carter County Health Department, which was once the tenant of the building that now houses the election commission.
But even if all these sanitary precautions are not enough to overcome the fear of the pandemic, the state is still offering ways for people to cast their ballot in the primary. The Davidson County Chancery Court ordered on June 4 that if a registered voters does not wish to vote in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that voter is eligible to request an absentee ballot by mail.
A request for an application for a by-mail ballot must be received by the election commission no later than seven days be3fore the Aug. 6 election. For more information, go to https://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/how-do-i-request-absentee-ballot.
This is an important primary for both the Republican and Democrat parties, with statewide races for the U.S. Senate and the Congressional districts. There are also primaries for stat state senators and state representatives. There is also a city of Elizabethton municipal election and a handful of county races. The candidates in the U.S. Senate race in the Republican Primary are: Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson Jr., George S. Flinn Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent A. Morrell, Glen L. Neal Jr., John E Osborne, Aaron L. Pettigrew, David Schuster, and Manny Sethi. The candidates for Senate in the Democrat Primary are: Marquita Bradshaw, Gary G. Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell,
The Republican candidates in the 1st Congressional District are: Jay Adkins, Phil Arlinghaus, Richard Baker, Chance L. Cansler, John Clark, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Chad Fleenor, Robert D. Franklin, John Gapp, Diana Harshbarger, David B. Hawk, Timothy Hill, Chuck Miller, Carter M. Quillen, and Nichole Williams. The Democrat candidates for the 1st District Congressional District are: Chris Rowe, Larry J. Smith and Blair Walsingham.
In the Tennessee Senate District 3 Race there is only one candidate in each the Republican and Democrat primaries. Incumbent Jon C. Lundberg is in the Republican Primary and Amber Riddle is in the Democrat Primary.
In the Republican Primary for the House District 3, Scotty Campbell is facing Neal Kerney to succeed Timothy Hill. There is no Democrat, so the winner of the Primary should be the next representative.
In the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 4, incumbent John B. Holsclaw Jr. Is facing a challenge from Robert Acuff and Tim Lingerfelt. The winner will face a challenge from Democrat Bobby Patrick Harrell in November.
In the Carter County General Election, Ronnie B. Taylor faces no opposition in the assessor of property race.
In races to fill vacancies, Mark L. Tester is unopposed in District 3 of the Carter County Commission and Thomas Proffitt is unopposed in District 8.
In the county school board races, Keith Bowers Sr. is unopposed in District 1, Danny Ray Ward is unopposed in District 4, Kelly Crain is unopposed in District 6, and Dylan Hill is unopposed in District 8.
In the Elizabethton Municipal judge race, Teresa Murray Smith is the only candidate on the ballot. Current Judge Jason Holly is a write-in candidate.