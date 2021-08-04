Facing a “catastrophic” surge in new coronavirus-related hospitalizations that could surpass levels seen last winter, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said the suspension of elective surgeries is “really close” to becoming a reality, with a decision to be made Wednesday or Thursday.
“We actually discussed that this morning, and we’ll make a decision on that later today whether we need to start delaying elective cases,” Deaton said. “We’ll know that later today or early tomorrow.”
He said the current surge is worse than health officials had anticipated, and that “every indicator that we’re seeing right now is that this will be worse than it was last winter.” Deaton said the hospital system’s COVID-19 inpatient census could reach 400 to 500 “within the next few weeks” — a higher total than Ballad’s peak of 361 reported on Jan. 5.
“Our inpatient volume reflects, really, what we anticipated as a worst-case scenario,” Deaton said.
As of Wednesday, Ballad had 125 COVID-19 inpatients, nearly tripling in the past week. Of the 125 hospitalized, 33 are in intensive care and 17 are on ventilators.
The hospital system also has three children hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, two of whom are on a ventilator. Roughly 95% of those being hospitalized are people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.
The number of people being treated through Ballad’s safer-at-home program has also doubled in recent days, rising to 60.
Because of the increase in coronavirus hospitalizations, Ballad is re-instituting a universal mask mandate in its hospitals regardless of vaccination status, and is again limiting visitation to one person, 18 or older, at a time per patient, a change that goes into effect on Friday.
There are exceptions for pediatric cases, expectant mothers and end-of-life situations.
“The delta variant has changed the game,” said Ballad Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. “We’re facing down a situation that’s worse than our worst-case predictions from last year. I am not speaking lightly when I say this is catastrophic.”
Swift said the delta variant has the potential to do “serious long-term damage to our community if the virus continues to circulate at the rate we’re allowing it to circulate right now — especially for our children,” noting that the delta variant poses the biggest threat yet to children in the region.
Dr. Patricia Chambers, chief medical officer at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, said “this is real, and this is happening, and we have to move as a community to do something to protect our children.”
Chambers pleaded with parents to get their eligible children vaccinated, saying the delta variant hits faster and harder, including in children, and warned that they “do not have the space in our facility to absorb all this disease that’s coming our way.”
“As always we will dig deep and find a way to take care of your kids, but I’m telling you that you need to get masked, you need to get vaccinated, you need to vaccinate your kids,” Chambers said.
Dr. Josh Henry, medical director of Niswonger’s PICU, said for the first time during the pandemic they’re seeing a surge of children ending up in the PICU with COVID-19. Henry said they had more pediatric hospitalizations this week than any other week during the pandemic, with the number of children in intensive care also the highest staff has ever seen.
“I do worry about our ability to continue to care for this if this continues to surge,” said Henry. “It will put a strain on all of us.”
Henry described in detail the process of intubating children to place them on ventilators, calling it the scariest part of the current surge they’re experiencing — “at that point, your child is now on life-support. If I take that ventilator away they will die.”
On average, a child placed on a ventilator remains on it for five to seven days at least.
“We have to do what we can, and I know it’s inconvenient, I know it’s not fun and I know it’s not what we want to do, but I also don’t want to be intubating your child and putting lines in your child to keep your child alive,” Henry said.
“Delta is a game-changer,” Swift said. “Patients are getting sicker faster, the disease is spreading more quickly and it’s affecting younger people. But something that still holds true is the effectiveness of vaccines against this strain.”